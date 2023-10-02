Girl who disappeared in New York state park is found alive, police say

This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who vanished during a camping trip in upstate New York. Officials fear Charlotte may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening, Sept. 30, 2023, in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany, N.Y. (Family photo via AP)

SAROTOGA COUNTY, N.Y. – The 9-year-old girl who authorities suspected was abducted Saturday in an upstate New York state park was found alive, state police said Monday night.

“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health,” state police said in a statement. A suspect is in custody, state police said.

The girl was riding a bike by herself at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday night when she went missing.

Shortly before, she was camping with her family when she was last seen around 6:15 p.m., state police said.

