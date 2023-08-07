Husband arrested after wife’s remains found in 3 suitcases at Florida beach 2 weeks earlier

William Lowe Jr., 78, is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the murder of 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A man has been arrested nearly two weeks after his wife’s remains were found in three suitcases in Delray Beach, Florida, police said.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, officers discovered three suitcases and two small bags in the Intracoastal Waterway that contained human remains. The department sought assistance from the public to help identify the victim and any information related to the crime. Delray Beach PD Chief Russ Mager said the response from the community was overwhelming.

“This murder has gripped our community. Many thoughtful people have provided information which has proved valuable to the case. Since day one, our detectives and officers worked tirelessly to identify the victim and bring her killer to justice,” Mager said.

Detectives reportedly conducted neighborhood canvases and developed multiple witnesses who were able to give information about a vehicle and an individual seen in the area several times prior to the suitcases being located.

“Video surveillance was collected from multiple sources and detectives were able to confirm the statements made by these witnesses,” Liberta said. “A vehicle tag was obtained, which led us to a subject that lived in the immediate vicinity where the suitcases were located.”

Police said they followed up on the information, leading to the arrest of Lowe Jr. near his home.

As of now, authorities don’t know the motive behind the crime.

“It is my hope that our efforts can bring peace to the victim’s family,” Mager said.