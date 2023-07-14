ERCOT issues ‘weather watch’ due to forecasted higher temperatures, anticipated higher electrical demand

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. In a letter, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, one month after declaring the state's electric power grid fixed, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding aggressive action from state utility regulators to shore up that grid. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON – The operator of Texas’ power grid issued a “weather watch” ahead of what the agency projects could be record demand next week.

The watch does not indicate the state will see widespread outages or that ERCOT will call for energy conservation. The watch is merely an indication of forecasted high demand on Texas’ power infrastructure.

The weather watch begins Sunday and will continue through July 18.

The Texas power grid set an unofficial all-time demand record Thursday and may surpass it next week.

Texas set all-time records for electricity usage 11 times last year.

ERCOT issued its first weather watch in June. The advisories are part of a new communications tool that the agency launched in an “ongoing effort to be more open and transparent.”

