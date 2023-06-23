ERCOT issues weather watch due to extreme temperatures, higher electrical demand

HOUSTON – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued a weather watch due to extreme temperatures Friday and forecasted record demand.

The watch, an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand, will be issued until June 30.

What is a weather watch?

According to ERCOT, grid conditions are expected to be normal during the weather watch. It will continue to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

ERCOT’s new June peak demand record was set at 79,304 MWs on June 19. Its six-day Supply and Demand dashboard showed the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week.

The dashboards will update in real time as the week progresses. ERCOT said there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS).