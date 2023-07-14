Triple digit heat back in Houston

Friday’s Forecast:

Slightly drier air has moved into SE Texas. While you may not notice it, drier air heats up more than humid air so our temperatures climb to 100 degrees this afternoon. Heat advisory has been extended through Saturday night with it feeling like 108-112 degrees in the afternoon.

10-Day Forecast:

We are finally seeing an end to this heat wave. We may have to wait until Sunday of next week, but that is the day temps lower to the mid-90s with a small chance of rain. We’ll watch it for you.

Here’s some tips on how to stay safe in this extreme heat.

It’s important to protect your pets from the heat. If you cannot keep your hand on the concrete for seven seconds, it is too hot for your animals’ paws! Walk them on the grass.

Tracking the Tropics:

Subtropical Storm Don formed Friday morning. It will not affect land, only shipping interests. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.