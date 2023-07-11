What’s brewing in Houston: No Label Brewery

KATY, Texas – Katy, Texas, has always prided itself in being unique in its history and its newly developed status as a sustainable city that doesn’t have to live in the shadow of Houston even though the cities are merely 20 miles away.

However, if you wanted to enjoy a good craft beer, your choices were either a chain restaurant or head east on the Katy Freeway into the city.

That's where No Label Brewery comes in.

Co-Owner and Marketing Director, Tom Paynter, wanted to create a space where their friends and neighbors could enjoy expertly crafted beers with a “backyard barbecue” feel.

No Label has a wide variety on their taproom beer list to include variations of just about every kind of beer, and also their taproom has plenty of spots to hang inside the brewery or you can claim a table outside under some shade while the kids play on the jungle gyms while mom and dad can enjoy a cold one!

It is still best known for their Saturday afternoon tastings which is a Katy staple for families, live music and of course, great beer.

No Label is open seven days a week and is located on 5351 1st St. in Katy. You can check out more about the beer and some of the special events they have coming up at on their website.