What’s brewing in Houston: Eureka Heights Brewing Co.

HOUSTON – While most brewery owners take their beer very seriously, Casey Motes, co-owner and head brewer, said the philosophy of Eureka Heights Brewery is fairly simple.

“It’s dumb and fun. We take our beer very seriously, but by the time it gets to you, we want you to just be enjoying it,” Motes said.

Eureka Heights Brewery, which first opened its doors in late summer 2016, has over the years, become one of the hot hangout spots in the Heights -- not just craft-brew fanatics but anyone looking for a low-key, fun environment.

Planted in a mostly industrial neighborhood off 18th St. in The Heights, it prides itself on being a neighborhood-friendly stop. It provides plenty of space for the entire family, including games, hoops, foosball and lots of seating for you and your furry friend!

Motes and his team present a core variety of choices for causal beer drinkers and the more adventurous palates. In addition, they have more experimental batches that they present with a nod back to their beginnings as home brewers -- for those ready to push the limits of the craft-beer spectrum in Houston.

The brewery is open Tuesday through Sunday and is located at 941 W. 18th St. in the Heights.

To find out more about Eureka Heights Brewing Company and upcoming events, check out the website here.