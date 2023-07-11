What’s brewing in Houston: Equal Parts Brew Co.

HOUSTON – Tucked away in one of the East Downtown Houston’s industrial neighborhoods, Equal Parts Brewing Co. is the brainchild of two longtime friends who got their start in home brewing, but always saw their own functional brewery as an end goal.

“It is a dream," Matt Peterson, co-owner and brewer said. "I turned to Nick (his business partner) and I was like, ‘Can you believe were actually doing this?’ because it seemed so far off for so many years.”

The dream was turned into reality as the friends opened originally as Sigma Brew Company, but since then, have become a smashing success.

Situated in a brick warehouse near the light rain line off Harrisburg Boulevard, just east of downtown Houston, the brewery and its taproom is fashioned in the style of a Denver and Northwestern U.S. pub.

It’s a cozy spot with room for friends or to just pull up a seat at the bar, where you can chat personally with Matt or Nick about the brewery as the two are very hands-on with the daily operation.

While they are starting to experiment with a range of new beers, they have a solid core lineup of brews that every palate will be able to match.

IPA lovers will find their newly tapped “Horder’s Endowment 004,” to be in line with the philosophy of bringing a West Coast feel to their beer. However, they have a solid lighter side with plenty of backbone and designated taps that won’t leave dark-beer fans in the -- well, dark.

Equal Parts and its ever-evolving tap rotation is open every day until 10 p.m. on week days and 12 a.m. on weekends and is located at 3118 Harrisburg Blvd., Unit 108, in east Downtown.

To find out more information about the brewery and upcoming events, check out their website.