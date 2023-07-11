What’s brewing in Houston: Buffalo Bayou Brew Company

HOUSTON – Most craft brewers will say that brewing beer is an art form.

One local brewery has been taking that to mantra to heart.

Buffalo Bayou Brew Company, one of Houston’s “veteran” breweries, believes that the main ingredient in their beers is creativity.

“We’re not afraid to step outside the box. We’re going to put beers and flavors that you don’t think would go together and it’s amazing,” said self-proclaimed director of fun, Elaine Waier.

Their lineup of beers certainly backs that up as they constantly push the taste envelope.

The brewers mix and match tastes with a rotating tap list that includes names like “Comrade Cowbell,” an Imperial Red with Barleywine and “Buffalo Sunset,” a black coffee stout with a hoppy finish.

In addition, the brewery’s location at their new taproom and restaurant in Sawyer Heights, boasts a killer view of the Houston skyline and plenty of room for your private party plans.

Buffalo Bayou, and it’s tapestry of taste tap rotation, is open Tuesday through Sunday and is located at 2101 Summer St.

To find out more information about the brewery and upcoming events, you can check out their website here.