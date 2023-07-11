What’s brewing in Houston: 11 Below Brewing Company

HOUSTON – Many craft breweries see themselves as not just a business, but as members of the community they brew in.

Situated along Highway 249, 11 Below Brewing Company is one of North Houston’s only breweries. Even though they are one of the new kids on the block, they are quickly making a name as the new, hot neighborhood hangout.

“We live in the area,” says co-founder and brewer Bryce Baker. “There wasn’t another neighborhood brewery out here, so what better place to do it than in our own backyard? You’ll see half the neighborhoods around here are here tonight, just hanging out.”

Their backyard, which serves as a hybrid working brewery and taproom, is large, but still conveys the sense of being a cozy “Cheers”-like atmosphere.

Their tap list is generous for a variety of beer tastes, which includes their flagship amber, Oso Bueno; a full, yet crisp Red IPA called Color Blind; and for the dark beer aficionados, the rich Negative Space carries the weight of a stout, but has a touch of heat at the end with the addition of Ancho chiles.

11 Below is open Wednesday through Sunday each week.

The brewery is located at 6820 Bourgeois Rd. in NW Houston.

To find out more information about the brewery and upcoming events, you can check out their website here.