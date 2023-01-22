52º

LIVE

News

‘Absolutely devastating’: Officials, social media users react after deadly Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Monterey Park mass shooting, Lunar New Year Shooting, Los Angeles, Social Reactions
Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Americans and the world are waking up to the news of a deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, where 10 people died and 10 others were hurt inside a ballroom.

The Associated Press reported that authorities said they do not have information on a suspect. A manhunt is underway.

Officials in California, lawmakers, and social media users are chiming in by sharing their thoughts and condolences.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON Click2Houston.com

10 people killed, 10 wounded in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival

PHOTOS: Aftermath of mass shooting that left 10 people dead at LA-area Lunar New Year festival

You can read them below:

Karen Bass, Los Angeles City Mayor

The reports coming out of Monterey Park are absolutely devastating. Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace -- mass shootings and gun violence are a plague in our communities. As investigations determine whether these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us. My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Kris Brown, president of Brady United Against Gun Violence:

“It is devastating to live in a country where we have to continually wake up to this horrific news. It is even more egregious that it has become normal for people to be gunned down in the middle of a joyous holiday celebration. There is no place in our country for hate-filled individuals to target others based on prejudice, bigotry and racism. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and individuals impacted by this senseless attack on the Chinese community.”

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email