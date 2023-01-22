‘Absolutely devastating’: Officials, social media users react after deadly Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park

Investigators gather at a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration in a community east of Los Angeles late Saturday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Americans and the world are waking up to the news of a deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, where 10 people died and 10 others were hurt inside a ballroom.

The Associated Press reported that authorities said they do not have information on a suspect. A manhunt is underway.

Officials in California, lawmakers, and social media users are chiming in by sharing their thoughts and condolences.

Karen Bass, Los Angeles City Mayor

My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost. pic.twitter.com/OAg90QlRlL — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 22, 2023

The reports coming out of Monterey Park are absolutely devastating. Families deserve to celebrate the holidays in peace -- mass shootings and gun violence are a plague in our communities. As investigations determine whether these murders were motivated by Asian hate, we continue to stand united against all attempts to divide us. My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence.



Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 22, 2023

Kris Brown, president of Brady United Against Gun Violence:

“It is devastating to live in a country where we have to continually wake up to this horrific news. It is even more egregious that it has become normal for people to be gunned down in the middle of a joyous holiday celebration. There is no place in our country for hate-filled individuals to target others based on prejudice, bigotry and racism. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and individuals impacted by this senseless attack on the Chinese community.”

Grocery stores. Schools. Churches. Parades. Lunar New Year celebrations. Places everyone should feel safe. Last night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park, CA is the latest horrible reminder that Congress must act boldly and NOW to protect our people from gun violence. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 22, 2023

A gunman has murdered ten people and injured over a dozen others in Monterey Park, where tens of thousands of Asian American families had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year that day. He is still at large.



This should be getting way more coverage in media. A terrible act. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 22, 2023

So, are we waking up today and pretending that the Monterey Park shooting wasn't racially motivated? That hate crimes against the Asian, specifically Chinese, community hasn't been escalating? I'm not planning on pretending. — Vermithrax Perjorative🖕🌊🇺🇲👊 (@GrumpieDragon) January 22, 2023

Praying for all affected by the mass shooting in Monterey Park CA. Insane. That’s my birth city. 💔 — ᶜᴱᴼ⁴ˢᴴ (@CEO4SHO) January 22, 2023

the reason there’s no real monterey park updates from news is because police have said nothing. they’re not picking up their phones and have said nothing to the public on the situation. i can only imagine what the families of the victims are going through rn 💔 — Bryan 🪩 (he/him) (@BryanGSarabia) January 22, 2023