PHOTOS: Aftermath of mass shooting that left 10 people dead at LA-area Lunar New Year festival

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Law enforcement personnel walk toward a scene where a shooting took place after holding a briefing in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif – A day meant to celebrate a new year and new beginning turned deadly at a Los Angeles-area neighborhood early Sunday.

The Associated Press reports 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded at a Lunar New Year festival that took place inside a ballroom in Monterey Park, about 15 minutes from downtown LA. The gunman is still on the run at this time.

Aerial footage from KNBC in Los Angeles showed numerous first responders in the area.

