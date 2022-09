FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2013, file photo, the Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. Edward Keable, a veteran lawyer for the U.S. Interior Department, has been appointed as the new superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park, a crown jewel of the park system. The National Park Service announced Friday, April 3, 2020, that Keable will assume his new post in northern Arizona within 60 days.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

One person was killed and multiple people were injured after a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River within Grand Canyon National Park on Saturday, according to a statement posted on the park’s Twitter account.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bedrock Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the park’s Twitter account, which reported that emergency medical personnel were treating and transporting injured patients.

The rapid is known for a large rock island that splits the left and right portions of the channel, making it dangerous for rafters, according to the website GoRafting.com.

