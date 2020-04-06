Kroger is testing one-way aisles to properly practice social distancing

In order to help enforce social distancing, Kroger is experimenting with one-way aisles at some of its stores.

Dayton Daily News reports some Kroger stores are implementing one-way aisles to help lessen physical proximity among shoppers, according to officials at the Cincinnati-based Kroger Company.

Despite reminders, it has been a challenge for shoppers to practice social distancing at grocery stores.

Everyone is in a hurry to get in, get what they need, and get out.

Many are forgetting to keep their distance from people as they race to collect items before it’s sold out.

One-way aisles and metering guided by store workers will help shoppers properly practice social distancing in-stores.