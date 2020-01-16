Texas police discover that American cheese slices produce great fingerprints

CARROLLTON, Texas – Carrollton Police in Texas are in search of the prankster who damaged a vehicle and covered it with American cheese slices, thanks to the fingerprints found on the cheese, according to foodandwine.com.

“You learn something new every day!” Carrollton Police wrote in a Facebook post along with a photo of a dusted cheese slice that showed the vandal’s clear fingerprints.

“Today we learned two things," the post continued. “1) Covering cars in cheese slices is apparently the new trend in criminal mischief. 2) Cheese slices produce GREAT fingerprints.”

The Carrollton Police Department said that “technically” putting cheese on another person’s car isn’t a crime, according to VICE.com

“When these kids grow up and have to make payments on a car PROVOlone of their own, they’ll BRIE regretful," replied Facebook user Steven Ray, joking about the sticky crime. “They are going to SWISS the days when their parents took care of everything.”

There is no word yet on if authorities have identified the culprit but we are sure they’ll regret not wearing gloves.