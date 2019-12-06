Authorities search area in north Harris County for motorcyclist who prompted chase

HOUSTON – Authorities were searching an area in north Harris County on Thursday night for a motorcyclist that prompted a chase.

The chase began on U.S. Highway 59 near Will Clayton Parkway.

By 6:45 p.m., the motorcycle driver had parked the motorcycle in the parking lot of a hotel near 59 and Kingwood Drive. Several tow trucks could be seen parking in the area. It appeared the motorcycle driver may have fled the scene on foot, and authorities appeared to be establishing a perimeter in the area.

It was not immediately clear why the motorcycle was being pursued.

This story is developing.