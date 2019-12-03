HPD officer shot in apparent mishap at police academy

HOUSTON – Houston police say an officer was wounded in “an apparent self-inflicted unintentional discharge” while training at the Houston Police Department Police Academy Tuesday morning.

The male officer was hurt at about 11:15 a.m. HPD said in a tweet Tuesday that he is conscious and stable and will be hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

An HPD officer was wounded in an apparent self-inflicted unintentional discharge while training at the HPD Academy at 17000 Aldine Westfield about 11:15 a.m. He is conscious and stable and will be transported to an area hospital. Updates to be provided here #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 3, 2019

Any media briefings will be held at the hospital. We will advise when and where here. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 3, 2019

The academy is located in the 17000 block of Aldine Westfield Road.