HPD officer shot in apparent mishap at police academy

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Houston police say an officer was wounded in “an apparent self-inflicted unintentional discharge” while training at the Houston Police Department Police Academy Tuesday morning.

The male officer was hurt at about 11:15 a.m. HPD said in a tweet Tuesday that he is conscious and stable and will be hospitalized at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The academy is located in the 17000 block of Aldine Westfield Road.

