SPRING, Texas – A Spring couple is on edge after being held at gunpoint and carjacked in the middle of their driveway.

Bobby Orr and his wife, Genevieve, thought they were safe pulling into the driveway of their home.

“We had gone to eat dinner and we dropped some neighbors off down the street," Genevieve Orr said. “We came back and as we drove into the driveway, we didn’t notice anyone behind us.”

But the couple’s Ring doorbell camera captured a car stopping on the side of the road that had followed them into their Spring home.

The car is seen on camera stopping for a few moments, then a man with his face covered walks up to Bobby and points a gun at him demanding the keys to his Dodge Ram truck. During the terrifying confrontation, Genevieve managed to escape the man and call 911.

“I was afraid he was going to be shot so I ran over and laid down in the grass trying to call 911," said Genevieve Orr.

The man gets into the truck and Bobby attempts to stop him but the suspect doesn't hesitate to point the gun at him.

“I was terrified. I really was," said Genevieve Orr. "We are just thankful that we are not in a funeral today and here talking to you.

"Harris County Constable Pct 4 investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance cameras and asking anyone with information to give them a call or to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.