STAFFORD, Texas – The time has finally come. In-N-Out has made its way to Houston and the area’s first two locations are scheduled to open Friday morning.

Before you race to get your double-double with a side of fries and a shake, here is everything you need to know about the grand opening.

How many are opening and where

There are two locations:

Katy: 1010 Katy-Fort Bend Road

Stafford: 12611 S. Kirkwood Road

What time will they open

Both locations opened at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

What’s on the menu

If you are looking for something other than a burger and fries, you won’t find it at In-N-Out. You can get either a cheeseburger or a hamburger plain or “animal style," which means your burger will come with all the fixin’s. If you want more than one patty, you can also go for the double-double, the triple-triple or even the Quad-Quad.

If you aren’t a meat-eater, you can go for a grilled cheese sandwich, which is just a burger without the meat, and if you cutting back on carbs, go for the protein style burger, which is just a burger wrapped in lettuce instead of buns.

In-N-Out’s only side is fries, and you can go with a Coca-Cola soft drink or a strawberry, vanilla or chocolate shake.

What are the hours

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Why this is such a big deal

The popular California-based chain is basically the Whataburger of the Pacific Coast/Southwest, as in people in those areas love In-N-Out the way Texans love Whataburger.

While they aren’t the first in Texas, these two locations are the first In-N-Out locations in Houston.