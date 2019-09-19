Pets, wildlife care in Houston-area severe weather: This is what you need to know

HOUSTON – Pets and other wildlife are at risk in severe weather, just like people.

There are ways to keep your pets safe throughout storms and their aftermath, as well as keep a lookout for other animals that may need assistance following a storm.

Here are some tips from the Harris County Animal Shelter to keep in mind about your pets:

Bring outdoor pets inside immediately.

Never leave a pet outside or tied up during a storm.

Keep collar and identification tags on your pets in the event they become lost. Animals have instincts about severe weather changes and may isolate themselves or try to escape, especially if they are afraid.

If you decide to evacuate, plan to take your pets with you. Leaving a pet at home during a disaster can place your animal in great danger, since in many cases it is difficult to determine when you will be able to return to your home.

Here are some tips from Houston SPCA to keep in mind about distressed wild animals:

Carefully place the orphaned or injured animal in a box with soft rags and a warm (not hot) waterbottle, a rice sock, or a heating pad set on low until it is safe to get them to the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas.

Never attempt to feed or give water to any distressed wildlife as they may have water in their lungs or other serious injuries.

Place them in a warm and quiet environment, away from regular household noise and pets.

Other tips from Houston SPCA about how to help wildlife following a storm:

Remove dirt, debris from birdbaths and fill with clean water.

Put out extra birdseed or suet in your yard.

Check under trees in your neighborhood for injured or orphaned wildlife hidden under fallen branches and get them to the Houston SPCA as soon as possible.

If you encounter other wildlife and need assistance caring for these animals following a storm, contact The Wildlife Center of Texas.