This is where KPRC viewers suggest the best bagels are baked in Houston

HOUSTON – Bagels are a beloved breakfast staple, but where can you find Houston’s best? That’s the question we put to KPRC viewers, and they answered.

Here are the places KPRC viewers mentioned repeatedly in our social media posts asking for recommendations.

Where do you get the best bagels in the #Houston area? Let us know! Stay tuned -- we'll share a list of your favorites. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Friday, February 8, 2019

New York Bagels and Coffee Shop, 9720 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, TX 77096 The Bagel Cafe, 631 S. Mason Rd. Katy, TX 77450 Kingwood Bagel & Sandwich, 2855 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Humble, TX 77339 Golden Bagels & Coffee, 3119 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007 Three Brothers Bakery, 4036 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston TX 77025 Jersey Bagels, Fir Woods Lane Cypress, Texas 77429 The Hot Bagel Shop, 2015 S Shepherd Dr #900, Houston, TX 77019