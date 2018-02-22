These are the National Margarita Day specials you want to know about

HOUSTON – Thursday is National Margarita Day and KPRC2 has you covered with specials around the Houston area.

Please drink responsibly and be safe.

Taco Cabana Houston-area locations Offering all-day Happy Hour with $3 margaritas and bringing back the mango margarita.

El Tiempo 1308 Montrose Blvd, Houston, Texas 77019 All day happy hour.

El Patio 6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Texas 77057 $6 blue frozens and $5 house frozens plus Happy Hour all day long.

Chuy's 9350 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77063 $1 floaters and $1 off seasonal frozen blackberry and frozen blood orange margaritas all day.

El Big Bad 419 Travis Street, Houston, Texas 77002 House margaritas are $5 all day.

Cuchara 214 Fairview St, Houston, Texas 77006 12 different margaritas served individually or as a flight.

Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant $5.95 Patron margaritas from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cafe Adobe 7620 Katy Fwy, # 355, Houston, Texas 77024 Perfect margarita, skinny margarita or a fruity margarita for $7.50 all day.

Gringo's Houston-area locations Registration required for $2.99 Margarita Fiesta at gringostexmex.com/elclub.

Molina's Cantina 7901 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77063 $5 house Molina’s margaritas

Cyclone Anaya's Houston-area locations $5 jumbo house margarita with an entree.

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen 6401 Woodway Dr, Houston, Texas 77057 Sylvia's house margaritas $6.50; Sylvia's skinny margaritas made with Demetrio Blanco Tequila and Z Tequila Margaritas, both for $9 each; and The Perfect Patron Margaritas for $10.

Did we miss any? Comment below.