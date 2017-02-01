KPRC 2+ On Tap: Under The Radar Brewery

HOUSTON – Space can be a hard thing to find in midtown Houston, but the owners of one new craft brewery are finding the cozy accommodations just right.

Under The Radar Brewery is just that, a neighborhood craft brewery off of Truxillo Street that is literally tucked among the houses and residents.

The brewery was the idea of a couple of friends that wanted to give midtown Houston a new neighborhood watering hole, but with a variety of choices around that area, they also needed to find a way to stand out.

According to Paul, co-owner of Under The Radar, the philosophy was simple: Make it somewhere people wanted to visit again.

“Whether it’s a pilsner or you’re an IPA guy, we’ve got something for everyone!” Paul exclaims.

There are benches and tables spaced out in front of the actual brewery, but still a small area built inside where you can cozy up to the bar and have a chat with any of the bartenders about their range of beer menu that includes new concoctions and original favorites that have been around since Under The Radar first opened in 2016.

They present something for everyone; lighter beer fans will find a very refreshing “Radar Love” while “Porter Authority” is full but still flavorful.

Under The Radar is open every day from 3-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11/12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekend and until 9 p.m. on Sundays and is located at 1506 Truxillo St. in midtown Houston.

To find out more information about the brewery and upcoming events, you can check out their website here.