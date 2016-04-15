Craig Biggio to open upscale sports bar inside Marriott hotel

HOUSTON – Astros legend Craig Biggio retired from a hall of fame career after collecting 3,060 hit hits — but now he’s hoping for one more hit with Biggio’s Sports Bar.

"There's not a lot of things that we put our name to obviously, but this is something with the Marriott Group that's just a no-brainer," Biggio said about the sports bar set to open inside the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston.

The luxury hotel is set to open in November, in time for the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston. It will feature this two-story, upscale watering hole and restaurant that will have massive television screens and plenty of memorabilia from Biggio.

"I had an amazing relationship with the fans and to be able to be part of something like this and enjoy this with them, it should be a lot of fun," Biggio said.

"He's somebody that has really kick-started the Astros, he's really been a catalyst for the Astros and that's what we think we're going to be for this downtown area," said Scot Cotton, general manager of the Marriott Marquis Houston.

Ad

Situated across the street from the George R. Brown Convention centerCenter and a stones'stone's throw from Biggio's former and current employer, Minute Maid Park, Biggio plans to enjoy 'his' place right alongside his fans.

"I'm pretty much here (at Minute Maid Park) everydayevery day, two blocks away, so stop here before (the game) or on the way home, it's going to work," Biggio said.

"It's going to be exciting, it's going to be fun. I'm excited to see what the fans perception is going to be on it," he said."