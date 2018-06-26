2 teens charged after woman found dead inside garage, her car used in 'dine and dash,' police say

HOUSTON - Two teens were arrested Tuesday after a woman's body was found inside her home in southwest Houston after residents reported a strange smell coming from a garage on Friday, according to Houston police.

Police said they were called to the home around 10 p.m. at 12721 Leader St. When they arrived at the house and made entry, they found 75-year-old Clara Jeanne Barna's body face down and badly decomposed in the garage.

Neighbors told investigators that Barna's car, a 2003 red Buick LeSabre, was also missing.

WATCH: Houston police discuss body found in Leader Street garage

Houston police said the car was reportedly used in a 'dine and dash' on June 20 at a Denny's at 6711 W. Sam Houston Parkway, a little more than three miles away from the victim's home.

Investigators said two 17-year-olds, David Paul Jones and Teihjon "T.J." Shannon, were last seen with the car at the time of the 'dine and dash'. Police said Jones and Shannon were confronted at a fast food restaurant by the owners of a stolen pickup truck.

Police said after the confrontation, Jones and Shannon ran through nearby neighborhoods until they saw Barna driving into her garage. Police said when she got out to close the garage door, both teens grabbed her and took her keys. While Shannon held onto Barna in the driveway, Jones backed the car out of the driveway and ran over Barna and Shannon in the process.

Investigators said Barna suffered major injuries such as a fractured skull and a broken back. Police said Shannon injured his legs but was able to drag Barna into her garage where both teens left her to die where they left in her Buick.

Investigators later located Jones and arrested him on Saturday where he confessed to his role in Barna's death, officials said. On June 25, police arrested Shannon on outstanding warrants where he confessed to authorities, officials said.

Both are charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police's Homicide Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

