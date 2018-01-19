2 minors sexually assaulted at Kingwood Pines Hospital during psychiatric evaluation, lawsuit says

KINGWOOD, Texas - A lawsuit has been filed against Kingwood Pines Hospital and Universal Health Services.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs are seeking monetary relief of more than $200,000, but not more than $1 million.

The lawsuit states that on Oct. 26, 2015, two female minors were "invitees" at Kingwood Pines Hospital, at 2001 Ladbrook Drive, where they were being treated for psychiatric evaluation.

While admitted, the girls were sexually assaulted by two other patients, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims negligence on behalf of the hospital.

The lawsuit says the girls continue to suffer injuries, including past and future pain and suffering, past and future mental anguish, past and future medical expenses and past and future loss of enjoyment of life.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial.

Kingwood Pines Hospital released the following statement on the lawsuit:

"Kingwood Pines Hospital denies the allegations of negligence and intends to defend this case vigorously. Due to the pendency of litigation and patient confidentiality requirements, we cannot comment further at this time but look forward to defending this case in court.

"Like all behavioral health facilities, Kingwood is highly regulated. Federal and state agencies and independent accreditors regularly conduct unannounced onsite inspections to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. We fully cooperate and view all oversight activities as an opportunity to enhance our operations. The vast majority of Kingwood inspections result in findings of substantial compliance with all conditions of participation and licensure requirements. When regulators identify deficiencies, no matter how minor, we respond quickly to make the proper adjustments with the goal of sustained compliance. Kingwood is proud of our record of collaboration with all relevant regulatory authorities to ensure that patients receive the high quality care they deserve.

"Over the course of many years, Kingwood’s dedicated and compassionate clinicians have successfully provided care to tens of thousands of patients, enabling them to live happier, healthier and more productive lives. Our most sacred responsibility is and always will be the well-being of our patients. We are committed to our mission of providing high quality treatment programs and services to patients with serious and complex mental health needs who often come to Kingwood during some of the most difficult periods of their lives."

