Multiple weapons recovered from shootout that left two dead, authorities say

CINCO RANCH, Texas - A Walgreens in Cinco Ranch and the area surrounding it were blocked off after an overnight robbery, authorities say.

According to troopers, a joint gang task force consisting of troopers and Harris County Sheriff's deputies was tracking four men when they committed a robbery at the Walgreens near Westheimer Parkway and South Mason Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When authorities tried to confront the men, they fled and gave short chase, which ended in a shootout near the Aston at Cinco Ranch Apartments.

The shooting left two of the men dead, troopers said. One died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

According to Sgt. Stephen Woodard, several shots were fired and multiple weapons were recovered after the incident.

No officers were severely injured, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one trooper may have minor injuries from broken glass.

"This has been a violent crew that has been on a bit of a crime spree for the last two weeks or so," Gonzalez said. "I believe they are responsible for about eight robberies and it was our belief they would continue to do this. This is dangerous work (deputies) are involved in and for us, at the end of the day, we are happy none of our law enforcement officers were hurt."

Woodard said during a news conference that the situation is unfortunate for all parties.

“This task force, they deal with violent individuals almost on a daily basis,” Woodard said. “When we are talking about these violent individuals that are going into establishments and robbing them, it’s an unfortunate situation for both parties. We are keeping the families in mind, of the deceased, because again, someone has lost a child and we want to keep that in mind.”

The Texas DPS says they’ve been investigating the four men for at least two weeks, and they believe the men are linked to more than a dozen robberies in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

Deputies said the two other men, both 21, are now in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail. Authorities have not released the names of the deceased or the men in custody.

No bystanders at the complex or the Walgreens were hurt during the incident.

VIDEO: Authorities provide update on shootout

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.