2 malnourished horses found on Splendora property, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Two abandoned, malnourished horses were removed from a home in Splendora on Wednesday, according to Montgomery County officials.

When authorities arrived, they found one horses had collapsed and could no longer stand. That horse died.

The other horse was removed from the property in the 15600 block of West Relza Drive and custody was transferred to the SPCA.

The living horse will be evaluated by veterinarians and a necropsy will be performed on the dead horse to determine why it was in such a deteriorated condition.

Animal cruelty charges are possible.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.