2 killed, 3 injured in northwest Houston crash

HOUSTON - A crash killed two people Monday in northwest Harris County, according to officials.

The crash was reported at 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Road and State Highway 249.

Video from a Houston Transtar camera showed one car laying on top of another car. It appeared both cars were upside down.

Officials said the two people that died in the crash were the drivers of each vehicle.

Three other people were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. One of those who was injured is a toddler, officials said.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

