2 dead after shootout at Channelview home, deputies say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Two men are dead after a shootout at a house in Channelview, deputies said.

According to authorities, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. at a home on Pecan Street near Market Street.

Deputies said when they responded to a shooting at the home, they found the body a man who had been shot inside the home and several men were seen running from the house.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities got a report of an auto-pedestrian accident about two miles away on Market Street near Dell Dale Street while they were investigating the shooting.

When they responded to the accident, they found the body of a man in the road. Deputies said the body had at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities do not know if the man's body was dumped, if he was hit by a car of if he was shot, but they do believe the two scenes are connected.

Deputies said around the same time a gunshot victim walked into a hospital in Baytown. Authorities are heading to the hospital to try and determine if that victim is connected to the shootout.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting and what may have led up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

