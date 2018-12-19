19-year-old accused in deadly crash drank at bar for 6 hours, prosecutors say

HOUSTON - The man accused of driving drunk and killing a mother in a crash spent six hours at a South Houston bar, according to prosecutors.

Erick Hernandez is charged with intoxication manslaughter. He appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Police said Taylor Phillips was driving with her 1-year-old and the child's 48-year-old grandmother early Monday morning when their SUV was hit by a truck that was being driven by Hernandez.

Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes division in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said Hernandez spent six hours drinking at Servi-Car El 3 and that he was never asked to show identification.

Hernandez and another individual, who authorities are trying to identify, left in separate vehicles, Teare said.

Authorities don't know Hernandez's blood alcohol level as testing is ongoing, but Teare said they believe it was high.

Hernandez was served by more than one bartender during his time at the bar, according to Teare, who also said it appeared Hernandez had been to the bar before.

If convicted, Hernandez will face a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

