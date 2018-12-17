Mother killed, at least 2 others injured in South Houston crash

An investigator looks over the scene of a deadly crash in South Houston, Texas, on Dec. 17, 2018.

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - A woman was killed in a crash after the vehicle she was driving was hit by another vehicle.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m. at College Avenue and Easthaven Boulevard.

Police at the scene said the woman was driving with her 1-year-old and the child’s grandmother when their vehicle was hit by a pickup.

The driver of the pickup is believed to have been intoxicated, police said.

The child and the child’s grandmother were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

The pickup driver's condition was not immediately released.

The identity of the woman who was killed was not immediately released.

