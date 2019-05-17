MUGSHOTS: 15 men arrested during prostitution ring bust

The fight against human trafficking and prostitution continues after 15 men were arrested in an undercover operation, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Officials said their focus was to suppress the demand for prostitution in front of businesses and neighborhoods in Precinct 4. During the prostitution bust, 15 men were arrested and charged with prostitution after soliciting sex or sex act from undercover investigators, officials said.

PHOTOS: 15 arrested in undercover prostitution operation

Officials said the operation coincides with the release of many schools for the summer in the area.

"We hit the FM 1960 area from Kuykendahl east toward Aldine Westfield. And then you can venture 2 miles north of 1960, 2 miles south into those neighborhoods, into those communities," said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Herman said one of the offenders was arrested twice during the sting.

"Mr. Gonzalez was arrested again. His daughter was also arrested for interfering with the public duties of a peace officer," Herman said.

He said during Friday's press conference that another undercover operation is going on currently.

If anyone sees or suspects a location of supporting prostitution, they are asked to call 281-376-3472.

WATCH: Officials discuss arrests made in prostitution ring bust