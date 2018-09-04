11 MS-13 gang members charged in 5 Houston-area homicides, police say

Police released the mugshots of eight people on Sept. 4, 2018, who were among 11 arrested in connection with five homicides in the Houston area.

HOUSTON - Eleven members of the MS-13 gang were arrested in connection with five homicides that happened in the Houston area over the course of three months, police said Tuesday.

The first homicide happened June 6 when a man was found hacked to death by a machete in Cullinan Park in southwest Houston, police said. Marlon Miranda-Moran, Wilson Ventura-Mejia, Miguel Aguilar-Ochoa and Carlos-Henriquez-Torres were charged with murder in connection with the case. Charges are pending against two other people, identified as Walter Mejia and Jimmy Villalobez-Gomez.

The second homicide happened July 3 in Liberty County, where a man was taken to a wooded area and beaten with a bat and then hacked to death with a machete after saying he wanted to leave the gang, police said. Walter Mejia and Villalobez-Gomez were charged in connection with this case.

The third homicide investigation began Aug. 1, after the body of a man was found buried in a field at 5300 W. Fuqua St. after he was killed in Galveston, police said.

The fourth homicide happened Aug. 4 at La Union Restaurant at Wilcrest Drive and Bissonnet Street, where a man was gunned down in the parking lot after getting into an argument with several people, police said. Jairo Licona-Cardenas, Elida Medrano and a juvenile were charged in connection with this case. An arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth person in this case, but police would not release any other details.

The fifth homicide investigation began Aug. 30, after the body of a girl was found at the same Fuqua Street location where the man’s body was found Aug. 1, police said. Investigators said the girl was not a member of the gang and had been reported missing May 4.

Police said all of the arrests were part of a multi-agency operation aimed at combating gang violence in the Houston region.

