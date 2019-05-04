10-year-old boy shot, killed near Conroe, deputies say

CONROE, Texas - An investigation is underway after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Conroe, Montgomery County deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 2:40 p.m. in the 10700 block of Stidhman Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest area, officials said. Lifesaving measures were taken and the boy was taken to Conroe Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

A juvenile at the shooting scene was detained.

The scene is under investigation.

