1 killed, 1 injured in construction accident at water tower in Porter

PORTER, Texas - At least one person was killed and another person was injured Friday in a construction accident at a water tower in Porter.
Montgomery County sheriff’s said a construction crew was assembling a water well when a piece of it broke and fell on the people inside.
One worker was killed, another was seriously injured, and two other workers escaped uninjured, officials said.
