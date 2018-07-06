1 killed, 1 injured in construction accident at water tower in Porter

PORTER, Texas - At least one person was killed and another person was injured Friday in a construction accident at a water tower in Porter.

Montgomery County sheriff’s said a construction crew was assembling a water well when a piece of it broke and fell on the people inside.

PHOTOS: Images from scene of deadly water tower accident in Porter

One worker was killed, another was seriously injured, and two other workers escaped uninjured, officials said.

