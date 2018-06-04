1 dead, 2 hurt after trio exchange gunfire outside southwest Houston home

HOUSTON - One person was killed and two others were injured Monday after the trio exchanged gunfire outside a southwest Houston home, according to Houston police.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Markwood Lane near Mackinaw Street.

Police said they found a man shot to death in the passenger's seat of a vehicle. Two other men with gunshot wounds were found at a hospital in Pearland. One of those men is in critical condition.

Houston police say some type of altercation happened at a home just before the shooting.

The identities of those involved were not immediately released.

