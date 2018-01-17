Conroe ISD principal posts funny 'Ice Ice Baby' video to announce cancellation

CONROE, Texas - Houston area schools are now on their second day of closures.

One principal in The Woodlands decided to have a little fun letting her students know about the change.

Alicia Reeves, principal at Deretchin Elementary in Conroe Independent School District, posted a parody of Vanilla Ice's 90s hit, "Ice Ice Baby" to Facebook and it's getting tons of attention.

