Stimulus money could start hitting accounts by tonight, Mnuchin says

WASHINGTON – The newly approved $600 stimulus checks could start being deposited in bank accounts as soon as Tuesday night, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
In a tweet, Mnuchin said his agency has delivered payment instructions to the Federal Reserve and some payments could arrive in accounts by direct deposit as early as Tuesday night. He said the deposit process will continue into next week.
Mnuchin said paper checks will begin to be mailed Wednesday.
People will be able to check the status of their stimulus payment later this week at irs.gov/getmypayment.
