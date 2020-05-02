LIST: These companies are giving discounts to frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic

Frontline workers like doctors, nurses, first responders and law enforcement have worked hard during the coronavirus pandemic, and national companies want to show their appreciation by offering some sweet discounts.

Many companies, from food, to mattresses to travel and leisure, are included to show appreciation and to say “thank you” to those brave workers.

To be eligible for any offered discount, an ID is usually required to receive the freebie or discount.

Here’s which companies are giving discounts:

Sketchers

The popular shoe company has its own line of healthcare footwear that is discounted for the healthcare worker in mind. You can shop here to get the latest looks.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme just announced it will expand its “free dozen Monday” giveaway to National Nurses Week from May 6 to May 12. Frontline workers who visit any Krispy Kreme can show their badge and they’ll receive a free original glazed dozen box. Sweet!

Yeti

Military and first responders are eligible for a 30% discount on any Yeti.com order. They must use ID.me to verify their identity in order to receive the discount.

Starbucks

Starbucks announced Wednesday that they will extend their free coffee giveaway until the end of May for frontline workers.

To all the healthcare workers and first responders, you are not alone. As you serve your communities, we're proud to serve you with 1 million free cups of coffee and counting. Thank you for all you do. 💚☕ pic.twitter.com/TjUYSdHkMD — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 23, 2020

Tide Cleaners

Tide’s Loads of Hope program allows frontline workers to drop off their laundry at participating Tide Cleaners in their local area. All they have to do bring in up to four loads (or 13 gallons) of clothing, and they will take care of the rest. See which Houston-area locations are participating here.

AT&T

Due to the FirstNet Mobile Responder plan, frontline workers with AT&T service can get three months of free wireless service.

Home Chef

Frontline workers can get 50% off their first purchase when ordering online at HomeChef.com, with subsequent orders will be discounted at 10%. They must use ID.me in order to receive the discount.

Adidas

Health professionals can get 40% off their orders once verified by ID.me on the Adidas.com website.

Genghis Grill

Genghis Grill is offering a 20% discount for healthcare professionals just by showing their ID when making their order.