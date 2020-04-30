Starbucks extends free coffee offer for first responders and frontline workers through May 31

First responders and frontline workers can continue to get their much-needed coffee boost from Starbucks for free through the end of May.

Starbucks announced it’s extending its current free coffee offer to frontline workers and first responders through May 31.

Since the promotion was originally announced on March 25, Starbucks has served more than 1 million cups of free tall brewed (hot or iced) coffee to those who are helping in the fight against COVID-19.

The promotion was originally scheduled to end on May 3.

First responders and frontline workers can now take advantage of the promotion through May 31.