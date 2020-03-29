How a Houston restaurant is trying to help workers and bartenders struggling with income

HOUSTON – Houston’s Riel restaurant has transformed into a relief center for restaurant workers who have recently been laid off or have had their work hours and/or pay significantly reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each night, hundreds of to-go meals are packed for people to come to pick up and take home, limited to one package per person. Dinners are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

As a part of the program, Riel will have essential supplies on hand for those in need. How much any one person can take of these supplies will be limited.

The program will be offered as long as financially possible.

Riel is located at 927 Fairview St., Houston.

The program will run daily from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Other resources

365 Things in Houston compiled a list of resources that can help those in the restaurant industry as well as freelancers.

Here are the programs they listed: Southern Smoke Foundation, Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, Another Round, Another Rally, Lift Your Spirits, One Fair Wage, Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), The Dining Bond Initiative, Go Tip Em and Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.