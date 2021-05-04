Target offering $5 coupon incentive for getting your COVID-19 vaccine at its CVS locations: Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – Target is offering a $5 coupon for in-store purchases of $5 or more to all customers and employees who receive their vaccination at a CVS at Target location, the company said Tuesday.
- All CVS at Target locations are offering vaccination to eligible customers and employees. Customers can register for appointments by visiting CVS.com.
- Visit CVS.com to check availability and schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment (you can schedule your second dose at the same time, if applicable). After you receive your vaccine, you’ll get a $5 Target coupon to spend on in-store purchases of $5 or more.
In addition to Target, incentives are now being offered at NRG Park for vaccination. Here’s a roundup of the giveaways and tickets you could get at NRG Park’s Community Vaccine Center.