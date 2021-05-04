Partly Cloudy icon
Health

Target offering $5 coupon incentive for getting your COVID-19 vaccine at its CVS locations: Here’s what you need to know

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: 
Target
,
COVID-19
,
coronavirus
,
vaccination
,
vaccine
FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Pharmacist Evelyn Kim, wears a mask and gloves at the CVS pharmacy at Target in the Tenleytown area of Washington. The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, including CVS, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Target is offering a $5 coupon for in-store purchases of $5 or more to all customers and employees who receive their vaccination at a CVS at Target location, the company said Tuesday.

  • All CVS at Target locations are offering vaccination to eligible customers and employees. Customers can register for appointments by visiting CVS.com.
  • Visit CVS.com to check availability and schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment (you can schedule your second dose at the same time, if applicable). After you receive your vaccine, you’ll get a $5 Target coupon to spend on in-store purchases of $5 or more.
A stock drawing from Target.com. (Target)

In addition to Target, incentives are now being offered at NRG Park for vaccination. Here’s a roundup of the giveaways and tickets you could get at NRG Park’s Community Vaccine Center.

