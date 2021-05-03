Tickets, giveaways: These are the NRG Park vaccination site incentives for getting your COVID-19 vaccination

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced Monday May 3, 2021, the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the U.N.-backed program for needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

HOUSTON – Eligibility to win tickets to events and giveaways are among the incentives being offered for those that receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at NRG Park’s Community Vaccine Center from May 3-16.

The following could be won from this random drawing of recipients organized by the NRG Park CVC:

Houston Texans

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (grounds passes)

2021 Nutcracker Market

Monster Jam

Disney on Ice

2022 Boat Show

2022 Houston Auto Show

Astros giveaways

Houston Dynamo/Houston Dash

Houston-area concerts presented by Live Nation

Some restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability.

The exact address to receive vaccinations to quality is at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A, 9036 S. Main Street, Houston, TX 77054. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance is required. Walk-ins or drive-ups are available. Hours for vaccination are 12 p.m.-9 p.m.