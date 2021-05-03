Tickets, giveaways: These are the NRG Park vaccination site incentives for getting your COVID-19 vaccination

HOUSTON – Eligibility to win tickets to events and giveaways are among the incentives being offered for those that receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at NRG Park’s Community Vaccine Center from May 3-16.
The following could be won from this random drawing of recipients organized by the NRG Park CVC:
- Houston Texans
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (grounds passes)
- 2021 Nutcracker Market
- Monster Jam
- Disney on Ice
- 2022 Boat Show
- 2022 Houston Auto Show
- Astros giveaways
- Houston Dynamo/Houston Dash
- Houston-area concerts presented by Live Nation
Some restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability.
The exact address to receive vaccinations to quality is at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A, 9036 S. Main Street, Houston, TX 77054. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance is required. Walk-ins or drive-ups are available. Hours for vaccination are 12 p.m.-9 p.m.