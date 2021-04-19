You can now get the coronavirus vaccine at NRG Park without an appointment

Vehicles line up at a vaccine clinic at NRG Park in Houston on Feb. 26, 2021.

HOUSTON – For the first time since rollout of the coronavirus vaccine began, people can now get their shot at one Harris County site without having to book an appointment first.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said people can walk up or drive up to the clinic at NRG Park to get their COVID-19 shot.

Hidalgo said that starting Wednesday the site will be open from noon to 9 p.m. She said this will allow residents more flexibility.

Officials at Harris County Public Health said there are 55,000 doses of the vaccine available this week.

The judge is scheduled to provide more details about these changes during a 2 p.m. Monday news conference. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.