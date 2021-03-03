Texas directs vaccine providers to begin giving shots to teachers, child care workers

HOUSTON – Texas health officials have directed coronavirus vaccine providers to expand eligibility to teachers and child care workers.

In a message from the Department of State Health Services, officials said a federal directive has ordered an expansion in access to certain educational and child care workers.

These include people who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools; Head Start and Early Head Start programs; and those who work as or for licensed child care providers. Staff and bus drivers for any of these eligible fields are also part of the expansion.

The expansion is in addition to the people already eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in phases 1A and 1B.

State health officials have also asked providers to track the number of education and child care employees being given the shot as best they can.

Read more about vaccine waitlists here.