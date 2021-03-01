58ºF

Turner provides update on winter storm response, COVID-19 vaccinations

Aaron Barker
, Senior Digital Editor

Winter Weather
Sylvester Turner
Coronavirus
Vaccine
Houston
Local
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks at a news conference at City Hall on March 1, 2021. (KPRC)

HOUSTONNOTE: This live event has ended and this story is being updated.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provided an update Monday on how the city is responding to the winter storm and how the coronavirus vaccines are being distributed.

