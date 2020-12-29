‘Please stay home’: Houston doctor issues plea as hospital fills up ahead of new year

HOUSTON – A Houston doctor whose hospital is packed with coronavirus patients is pleading with people to stay home to ring in the new year.

The drive-thru testing site at the United Memorial Medical Center in northwest Houston was busy Tuesday, but it’s the situation inside the hospital that has Dr. Joseph Varon concerned.

Varon said the COVID-19 unit is almost full and the hospital is about to open another ward to be able to handle all the patients.

He said the situation has become serious because people have disregarded warnings about traveling, but that didn’t stop him from issuing his own warning.

“Coronavirus is still here,” Varon said. “It’s not going anywhere, and the fact is that we are getting people that are deadly ill in the hospital. If you can avoid going out this New Year’s, please stay home.”

Varon said if people must celebrate, they should do it at home with their close family and have no more than 10 people in the home.

The positivity rate in Harris County climbed to 13.4% Tuesday. That is the highest rate reported since mid-August.