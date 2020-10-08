Clorox looking for schools to donate thermal scanners

Clorox is donating new devices to select schools to help teachers and students returning to the classroom during the pandemic.

The device uses thermal sensors to spot potential spikes in body temperature. It also recognizes upticks in coughs and sneezes and notifies school administration after too many coughs or sneezes in one classroom.

This is not currently in any Houston-area schools, Clorox wants you to nominate your school to test the device!

Click here to nominate your school: https://www.clorox.com/our-purpose/classroom-confidence/