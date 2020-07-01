Fort Bend County mask order extended through end of July, officials say

HOUSTON – Fort Bend Bend County Judge KP George extended the county’s mask order until July 31, the county announced Tuesday.

The judge’s decision was based on the county’s effort to help protect the health of its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order requires all commercial entities within Fort Bend County that provided goods and services directly to the public, to require that all employees and visitors to wear face coverings or masks.

“As I have always said, our decisions will be based on data, science, and community input which is why we are extending this Mask Up Order until July 31. We are all in this together and if we continue doing our part, we will succeed in beating the coronavirus without the Governor of Texas forcing lockdowns or other extreme measures,” George said in the release. “Let’s work together to slow the spread by taking comparatively easy precautions to protect each other and our loved ones. We must continue making decisions that unequivocally put people above politics and protect human life.”

Additional details on the Mask Up Order can be found here. Businesses can utilize the provided signage to meet the notice requirement in the Order here.

The Fort Bend County mask mandate extension came on the same day as an extension in Harris County as well. Earlier Tuesday, Harris County Commissioners voted 3-2 to extend the county’s disaster declaration which included a mask mandate, through August 26.